Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Monday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.39. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

