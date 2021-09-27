Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $480.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.14.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $467.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

