TD Securities Raises Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to C$130.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCBO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.00. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Docebo by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $21,445,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

