TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

TCG BDC has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.92 on Monday. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TCG BDC stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of TCG BDC worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGBD shares. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

