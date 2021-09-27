TC Energy Co. (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6917 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

