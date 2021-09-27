Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.64

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 22498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

