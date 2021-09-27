Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $135.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $123.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,475.90 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,287 shares of company stock worth $11,225,503. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

