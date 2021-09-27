Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.17. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TCMD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.85. 2,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.22 million, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

