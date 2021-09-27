T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $175.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $129.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

