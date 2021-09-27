Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 218,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

