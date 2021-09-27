Syntal Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,561,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after buying an additional 315,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 210.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 198,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.85. 15,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

