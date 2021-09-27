Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $5 Million in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PALC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.61. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

