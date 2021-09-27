Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $5 Million in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,000. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PALC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.61. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.55. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.