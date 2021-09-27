Syntal Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 443,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,551,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.22. 817,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,191,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.