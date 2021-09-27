SYNC Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,664.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,661,260 coins and its circulating supply is 119,921,628 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

