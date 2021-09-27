Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $105.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.