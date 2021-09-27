Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The company had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

