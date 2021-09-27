Swiss National Bank Sells 2,300 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

FFWM opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

