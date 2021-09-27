Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Radius Global Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

RADI opened at $17.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

