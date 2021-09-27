Swiss National Bank Has $1.98 Million Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Interface by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $859.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

