Swiss National Bank Has $1.90 Million Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.89 million, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,422 shares of company stock worth $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

