SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.
Shares of CI opened at $203.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.45. Cigna has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $269,584,000 after buying an additional 29,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 34.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
