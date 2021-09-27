SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of CI opened at $203.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.45. Cigna has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $557,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $269,584,000 after buying an additional 29,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 34.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

