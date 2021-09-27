SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,103 shares of company stock worth $11,139,859. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $649.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $653.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

