Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 500 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 317,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $5,365,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $3,847,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.