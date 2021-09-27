Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

