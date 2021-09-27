Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $907,000 in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ames National by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ames National by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 234.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATLO opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

