Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Mitek Systems worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 474,012 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

