Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840,003 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $5,293,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $4,886,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $4,166,000. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

TIGR opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

