Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 166,669 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNP opened at $49.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

