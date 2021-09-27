Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $58.93 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.28 or 0.06938636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00107860 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,112,779 coins and its circulating supply is 329,436,162 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.