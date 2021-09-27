Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Salient Capital Advisors LLC

Salient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,057 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,027 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,226 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $42.77. 56,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

