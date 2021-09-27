Sun (New) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0254 on Exchanges

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $126.15 million and $11.72 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00066632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00100695 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

