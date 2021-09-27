Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday.

SMU.UN traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.13. 86,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

