Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$22.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares started coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.06.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

