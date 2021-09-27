Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

SMMCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

