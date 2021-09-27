Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 800,196 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $7,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 672,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

