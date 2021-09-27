Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.
In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 997.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 800,196 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $7,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,061.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 672,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
