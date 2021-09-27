Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Stride stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

