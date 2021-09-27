Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $145,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

