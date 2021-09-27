Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34.

