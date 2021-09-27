Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $204.18 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $149.08 and a one year high of $208.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

