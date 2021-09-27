Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $155,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

