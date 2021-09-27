Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $482.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.20 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

