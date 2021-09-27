Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.98. 1,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,393. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.98 and a 200-day moving average of $235.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.