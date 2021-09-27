Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.83. The company had a trading volume of 132,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,779. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.37 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

