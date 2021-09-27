Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 87.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,445,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.62. 2,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,278. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.