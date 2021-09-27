Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,339 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up 1.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $29.93. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

