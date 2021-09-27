Stifel Nicolaus Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

