Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 104.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 155,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE STC opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

