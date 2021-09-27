Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,788. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average is $238.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

