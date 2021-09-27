Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,788. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average is $238.23.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Article: S&P 500 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.