Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $789,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

