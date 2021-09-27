Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 18,661 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 802.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $233.14. 80,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,466. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.